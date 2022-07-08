Kayla Malone and Bryan Hintz of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Floriana Marie Hintz.
She was born at 3:05 p.m. June 29, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Frank and Cathy Malone of Champlin, Minnesota, Dan and Sue Hintz and Theresa Piotrowski of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Great-grandparents are Florian and Vera Ridlon of Sartell, Minnesota, Sheilla Hasselius of Anoka, Minnesota, and Nancy Hintz of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.