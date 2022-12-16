Katie Provorse and Giancarlo Camillieri of Salida are the parents of a son, Robert Vincent Camillieri.
He was born at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 10, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18½ inches long.
Robert has a sister, Catalina Pena, 7.
His grandparents are Robert and Jane Provorse of Salida and Horacio and Gema Camillieri of Santiago, Chile.
