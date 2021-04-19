Doug and Hayley Troutman of Coaldale are the parents of a daughter, Marley Elizabeth Troutman.
She was born at 8:18 p.m. April 1, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, and was 18.5 inches long.
She has a sister, Lucy Troutman, 2.
Her grandparents are Calvin and Shelly Troutman, and Aaron and Kelia Tezak all of Coaldale.
Great-grandparents are Melodi Tezak of Coaldale, Bill and Dina Tezak of Canon City, Jerry and Evelyn Roth of Bayfield, Russ and Mollie Troutman of Saguache, and Cena Troutman of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.