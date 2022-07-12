Kate and Chris Woolman of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Theodore Alan Woolman.
He was born at 4:31 a.m. June 30, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 13.3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Theodore has a sister, Madelyn, 3.
His grandparents are Scott and Diane Dubbelde of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Bruce and Debra Woolman of Longmont.
Great-grandparents are Mel and Harriet Moret of Day Lake, Minnesota, Ed and Cathy Smith of Spokane, Washington, and Eileen and Dal Ash of Lake Havasu, Arizona.
