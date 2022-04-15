David and Kristal Thurston of Howard are the parents of a daughter, Everly K. Thurston.
She was born at 8:06 a.m. April 11, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Everly has two brothers, Jamison, 13, and Jayden, 10.
Her grandparents are Bill and Julie Canterbury of Howard and Bill and Kim Johnston of Colorado Springs.
Great-grandparents are Bonnie McEnulty and Gloria Canterbury, both of Howard.
