Amanda Kerr and Bradley Davidson of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Kira Elizabeth Davidson,
She was born at 4:09 a.m. Jan. 23, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Kira has two brothers, Wyatt, 4, and Michael, 2, and a sister, Addie, 8.
Her grandparents are Kirk and Ronda Katzenmeyer of Pueblo and Glenn and Rhonda Hansen of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Lois Hansen of Buena Vista, Edgar and Bonnie Schemm of Fort Collins and Duane and Deanna Davidson of Timnath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.