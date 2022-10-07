Mike and Emily Jacobson of Castle Rock are the parents of a son, Logan Bryan Jacobson.
He was born Sept. 20, 2022, in Parker.
He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Logan has a sister, Brooklyn, 3.
His grandparents are Cindy Laub of Castle Rock, Melissa Mangles of Parker and Fern and Kelly Jacobson of Billings, Montana.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Sharon Jacobson of Salida, Judi Laub of Salida and Barbara Williamson of Knoxville, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.