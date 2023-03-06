Kyria and Zachary Stange of Nathrop are the parents of a daughter, Aria Torvi Stange.
She was born at 4:59 a.m. Feb. 27, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her grandparents are Tim and LeeAnn Stange and Kim and Terri Hansen, all of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Rick and Anne Rill of Arizona City, Arizona, Jerry Carter of Buena Vista and Jim and Sandy Stanbro of New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.