Evan Brady and Ashley O’Hara of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Frances O’Hara Brady.
She was born at 4:23 a.m. August 21, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She has a sister, Aoife O’Hara Brady, 2½.
Her grandparents are Brian Brady and Beverly Hughes of Buffalo, New York, and Pat and Nancy O’Hara of Milford, New York.
