Kevin and Kimberley Wheeler of Saguache are the parents of a son, Paul Michael Wheeler.
He was born at 8:14 a.m. April 9, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
He has a brother, Matthew Wheeler, 3.
His grandparents are Mike and Ronda Hollenbeck of Del Norte, and Steve and Cathy Wheeler of Folsom, New Mexico.
Great-grandparents are Ruby Hollenbeck of Salida, and Ed Eagan of Raton, New Mexico.
