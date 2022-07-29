Elissa and Tim Regan of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Williams Regan.
She was born at 11:17 p.m. July 16, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 8 pounds, 14.4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Hannah has a brother, Finn, 3.
Her grandparents are Marge and Paul Regan of Evergreen, Teresa Fucis of Vancouver, Washington, and Bruce Trengove of Anchorage, Alaska.
