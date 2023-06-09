Drew and Lexi Gillespie of Howard are the parents of a son, Remington Kai Gillespie.
He was born at 9:55 p.m. May 31, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20¾ inches long.
His grandparents are Mark and Carla Gillespie of Howard, Stephanie Burger of Bend, Oregon, and Wayne Burger of Independence, Kansas.
Great-grandparents are Bob Gillespie of Howard, Marlene Pelc of Howard, Angie Jones of Bend and Gene Burger of Chautauqua, Kansas.
