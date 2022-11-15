Bailey Smith and Chris Cooper, formerly of Salida, are the parents of a daughter, Sophie Alexus Cooper.
She was born at 4:36 p.m. June 18, 2022, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her grandparents are Becky and Daniel Smith of Salida, Greg and Heather Seter of Pueblo West and Cari and Mike Cooper of Blanchard, Oklahoma.
She has great-grandparents in Colorado, Idaho and Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.