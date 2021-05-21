Wyatt Trigg and Nikki DeGasperi of Saguache are the parents of a daughter, Charli Nowell Trigg.
She was born at 2:42 p.m. May 10, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18¼ inches long.
Her grandparents are Marco DeGasperi of Key West, Florida, and Wendy Burling of Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.