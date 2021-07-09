David and Gina Porter of Salida are the parents of a son, Jaxon Thomas Porter.
He was born at 12:21 p.m. June 29, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Jaxon has a canine “brother”, Ripper the Rottweiler, 2.
His grandparents are Thomas and Becky Porter of Batesville, Arkansas, Dwight and Marilyn Jackson of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Lacy Menzies of Fallon, Nevada.
Great-grandparent is Anne Koontz of Tracy, California.
