Andria Stanchi and John Garrett of Coaldale are the parents of a son, William Jackson Garrett.
He was born at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida
He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21¼ inches long.
William has two sisters, Penelope, 7, and Elizabeth, 2.
His grandparents are Fred and Marty Stanchi of Springdale, Arizona, Rick Garrett of Springdale, Charlotte Garrett of Conway, Arizona, and Marty Thompson of Arcola, Missouri.
Great-grandparent is Betty Webster of Charleston, South Carolina.
