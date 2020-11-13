Emerson Grace “Emie” Phillips will celebrate her first birthday Nov. 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 13, 2019, in Alamosa.
Her parents are Jentzen and Tara Phillips of Alamosa.
Her grandparents are Steve and Sherri Wyatt of Salida and Jeff and Sharon Phillips of Georgetown.
Grandparent is Ginger Wyat of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.