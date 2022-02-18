Naomi Hutchinson of Salida is the mother of a daughter, Josie Anne Hutchinson.
She was born at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Josie has two sisters, Maggie May, 8, and Saphira Lynn, 5.
Her grandparents are Maureen Hutchinson of Miami, Florida, and Joe Hutchinson of Bethpage, New York.
Great-grandparent is Freida Bariso of Florence, South Carolina.
