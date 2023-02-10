Abby Sofia Weiss

Shelley Liao and Andy Weiss of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Abby Sofia Weiss.

She was born at 7:47 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19½ inches long.

She has a sister, Naomi, 4.

Abby’s grandparents are Phoenix and T.Y. Liao of Livingston, New Jersey, and Beth and Eric Weiss of Buena Vista.

Her uncles are Jeremy Weiss of Buena Vista, Pete Liao of South Orange, New Jersey, and Howard Liao of Brooklyn, New York.

