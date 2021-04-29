Cody and Nadia Bradshaw of Salida are the parents of a son, Kayden Asher Bradshaw.
He was born at 7:52 a.m. April 24, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Kayden has a sister, Kaylynn Hill, 5.
His grandparents are Mathew and Doris Wheeler of Salida, Brad Bradshaw of Conroe, Texas, and Dawn Candy of Conroe, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Michale and Vicki Kester of Salida.
