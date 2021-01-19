Henry Wells and Andrea de Neve of Salida are the parents of a son, Darsey de Neve-Gordon Wells.
He was born at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His grandparents are Tom and Susie Wells of Durango, and Eric and Jan de Neve of Fort Collins.
Great-grandparents are Dave and Alice Gordon of Gunnison, and Constance Wells of Portland, Maine.
