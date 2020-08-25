Casey and Leah Talbert of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Nathan Matthew Talbert.
He was born at 3:16 a.m. Aug. 15, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
His grandparents are Matthew and Melissa Talbert of Howard, and Bruce and Stacey Cogan of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Allen and Della Talbert of Howard, Joe and Arlene Cogan of Buena Vista, Bob and Barbara Seber of Denver, and Jack and Patsy Harger of Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.