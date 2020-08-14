Hannah Simpson and Randy Tomlinson of Cañon City are the parents of a daughter, Preslee Rose Tomlinson.
She was born at 11:26 p.m. July 27, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her grandparents are Jammie Simpson of Pueblo, Jeff Harwood of Colorado Springs, Jeff Tomlinson of Pueblo and Brenda Pollock of Cañon City.
Great-grandparents are Bill Simpson of Pueblo, Linda Simpson of Pueblo, Jennie Smith of Florence and Fran Pollock of Cañon City.
