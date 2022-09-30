Ana McKnight and Ryan Sipes of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Harvee Rose McKnight Sipes.
She was born at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.
She has a twin sister, Bobbie.
Her grandparents are Roger and Carol McKnight of Salida and Robbie and Tracy Sipes of Mound City, Missouri.
Great-grandparents are Linda Sipes of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Ken and Wanda Rhodes of Maysville, Missouri.
