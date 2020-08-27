Doug and Laura Black of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Grace Black.
She was born at 5:33 a.m. August 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida
She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
She has a brother, Odin, 3½ and a sister, Astrid, 1½.
Her grandparents are Paul and Terry Nelson of Salida, and Glenn and Joan White of Wake Forest, North Carolina.
