James and Shalene VonAllmen of Buena Vista, are the parents of a daughter, Georgia Grace VonAllmen.
She was born at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 23, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
Georgia has a brother, Christopher, 15, and two sisters, Adriana, 17, and Selena, 23.
Her grandparents are Ron Hill of Denver, Jeff and Kim Callies of Vista, California, Byron and Sandra Brown of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Paul and Carol VonAllmen of Highlands Ranch.
