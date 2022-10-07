Will and Michelle Seligman of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Anya Elise “Grizzly Kate” Seligman.
She was born at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 inches long.
She has a sister, Kirsi “Rattlesnake Jane” Seligman, 2.
Her grandparents are Tim and Belynda Seligman of Salida, Dawn Paschal of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Sam Humphries of Reidsville, North Carolina.
Great-grandparents are Joe Berry of Marion, Alabama, Janice Smith of Bakersfield, California, Lucy Myers of Ashboro, North Carolina, and Jack Paschal of Greensboro.
