Dillon and Kate Gross of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Miles Gross.
He was born at 10:39 a.m. June 29, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.
Miles has three brothers: Quinn, 8, Logan, 5, and his twin, Louis.
His grandparents are Dave and Lisa Gross of Carmel, Indiana, and Battle Creek, Michigan, and Phil and Ali Edelstein of Long Beach and Queens, New York.
Great-grandparents are Bobby and Lily Brooks of Gallatin and Gordonsville, Tennessee, and Bonnie Gross of Battle Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.