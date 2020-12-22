Matthew and Chloe Sebastian of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Mason Lyle Sebastian.
He was born at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Kevin Nolan and Deanna Schoger of Buena Vista, and George and Julie Sebastian of Park Ridge, Illinois.
Great-grandparents are Howard and Judy Moore of Buena Vista, Dennis and Cindy Schoger of Buena Vista, Bob and Vanice Nolan of Loveland, and George and Louise Sebastian of Park Ridge, Illinois.
