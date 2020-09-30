Ainsley Elisabeth Luna

Ainsley Elisabeth Luna

Leo Luna and Jordyn Velasquez of Salida  are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Elisabeth Luna.

She was born at 8:08 a.m. Sept. 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Her grandparents are Joseph and Sharon Velasquez of Elizabeth, Vickie Scanga of Salida, and John and Barbara Luna of Salida.

Great-grandparents are Frank and Susie Orzechowski, and Sylvia Luna all of Salida, and Jose and Maria Velasquez of Arvada.

