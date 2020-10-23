Shane Hogenson and Kerry Hodgkins of Maysville are the parents of a son, Ivar James Hodgkins Hogenson.
He was born at 6:59 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He has four brothers, Roland, 6, Dusty, 17, Jacob, 24, and Hagan, 26; and a sister, Katarena, 26.
His grandparents are Margaret Hodgkins of Denison, Texas, Pete and Kim Hodgkins of Point, Texas, Mario and Robin Moreno of Denison, Texas, and Hershel Hogenson of Pottsboro, Texas.
Great-grandparent is Grace Mauldin of Denison, Texas
