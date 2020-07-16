Andy and Ellen Burkart of Colorado Springs are the parents of a daughter, Jordyn Elaine Burkart.
She was born at 11:19 a.m. April 02, 2020, at Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20¼ inches long.
She has one sister, Brooke, 6.
Her grandparents are Bob and Janet Burkart of Hermitage, Missouri (formerly of Salida) and Linn and Deb Pettijohn of Meeker.
