Jennifer and Matthew Marchase of Colorado Springs are the parents of a son, Mason Ryan Marchase.
He was born prematurely by emergency C section at 8:56 p.m. March 18, 2023, at Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He weighed 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His grandparents are Cherith and “Babes” Marchase of Salida.
Great-grandmother is Martha Marchase of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.