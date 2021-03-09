Libby Petty and Tyler Anderson of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Ayla Marie Anderson.
She was born at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 20, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Heather Petty of Chicago, Illinois, Scott Harman of Colorado Springs, and Janese Steburg of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Great-grandparents are Lou Morgan of Hannibal, Missouri, and Gary Petty of Akron, Ohio.
