Brandi McLaughlin and Colby Hummel of Saguache are the parents of a son, Roman Barre Hummel.
He was born at 8:03 a.m. Oct. 26, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long.
He has a sister, Emberley Hummel, 2.
His grandparents are Tammy Taylor of Saguache and Cale and Lynette Hummel of Uvalde, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Larry Taylor of Oklahoma, James and Linda Hummel of Port O’Connor, Texas, and Allan and Terri Quinn of Port O’Connor.
