Trenton and Bryttney Howard of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Jackson Danny Howard.
He was born at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 5, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 14.3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Mike and Cheri Coleman of Poncha Springs, Charlie and Christi Marsh of Munising, Michigan, and Kevin and Tanja Howard of Colorado Springs.
Great-grandparents are Danny and Diana Wood of Poncha Springs and Wes and Charlotte Howard of Colorado Springs.
Great-great-grandmother is Mary Moore of Villa Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.