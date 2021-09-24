Clint and Courtney Shields of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Cole Jackson Shields.
He was born at 10:46 a.m. Sept. 8, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Cole has a sister, Lila, 3.
His grandparents are Jack and Pam Shields of Howard, Dortha Shields of Salida and Marvin and Marlene Freeman of Poncha Springs.
Great-grandparent is Lydia Freeman of Elmira, Ontario, Canada.
