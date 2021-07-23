Imani Ann Marie Smith Heckel

Imani Ann Marie Smith Heckel

Karissa Smith and Benjamin Heckel of Colorado Springs are the parents of a daughter, Imani Ann Marie Smith Heckel.

She was born at 9:11 p.m. July 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs.

She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19½ inches long.

She has a brother, James Becot, 4, and a sister, Kayli Ana Cooley Heckel, 5.

Her grandparents are Dennis and Brenda Heckel of Poncha Springs and Wilford and Patricia Smith of Colorado Springs.

Great-grandparents are Easter Kennerson of Houston, Texas, Alice Hepburn of  Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Deanna Heckel of Colorado Springs.

