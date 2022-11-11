Alisa (Macnab) Lamm and Zachary Lamm of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Kacee James Lamm.
He was born at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, at Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He weighed 4 pounds, 1.1 ounces and was 16¾ inches long.
Kacee has three siblings, Zoe Lamm, 14, Paige Macnab, 11, and David Lamm, 1.
His grandparents are Ernest Macnab of Nathrop, Elizabeth Frederick of Cañon City, Dana Lamm of Montana and Peggy Monter of Delta.
Great-grandparents are Dave and Elaine Macnab of Nathrop, Don and Lela Prosser of Delta and Alice and Paul Dean of Ohio.
