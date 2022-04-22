Michael and Alexandra Beck of Salida are the parents of a son, Fynn Kenneth Beck.
He was born at 2:57 p.m. April 13, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 10.9 ounces and was 18½ inches long.
He has a brother, Jason Anthony.
His grandparents are Kris Beck and Ken Beck, both of Salida, and Kimberly Johnson of Greeley.
Great-grandparents are Brad Spence of Salida, Jean Beck of Poncha Springs, Bonny Spence of Salida and Alice Johnson of Greeley.
