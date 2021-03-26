Shane and Lauren Baldauf of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Emersyn Mae Baldauf.
She was born at 6:37 p.m. March 9, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 9½ ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Emersyn has a brother, Paxton Baldauf, 2.
Her grandparents are Greg and Deonne Policky and Dave and Cathy Baldauf, all of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Charlie Hoskins of Cañon City, CJ Whitney of Colorado Springs and Cherie Miller of St. Onge, South Dakota.
