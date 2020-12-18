Adrienne Yarosz and Joshua Cunico of Hartsel are the parents of a daughter, Bella Ray Cunico.
She was born at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 5, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
She has two brothers, Dominik Cunico, 23, and Trevor Cunico, 20 and a sister, Shyloe Yarosz, 10.
Her grandparents are Richard Cunico of Salida, Marilynn Paterno of Windsor, California, and Carol Mattson of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Jerre and Helen Doss of Salida.
