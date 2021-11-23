Erik and Jamie Vollmerhausen of Nathrop are the parents of a son, Murdoch Avery Vollmerhausen.
He was born at 11:38 a.m. Oct. 26, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19¾ inches long.
His grandparents are Marc and Janita Stephens and Henry and Roxanne Vollmerhausen.
Great-grandparents are Charles and Javene Stephens.
