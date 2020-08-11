Benton and Christina Line of Del Norte are the parents of a daughter, Nora Lazuli Line.
She was born at 8:20 p.m. July 27, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long.
Her grandparents are Gary and Lori Thompson of Valley City, North Dakota.
Great-grandparents are Donna Line of Arvada, and Keith Line of Loveland.
