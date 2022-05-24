Nick and Jamie Goodrich of Salida are the parents of a son, Gannett Glenn Goodrich.
He was born at 3:46 a.m. May 2, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
His grandparents are Anna Shores of Salida, Carl Shores of Chandler, Arizona, and Gary and Valerie Goodrich of Alpine, Utah.
Great-grandparent is Glenn Goodrich of Bountiful, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.