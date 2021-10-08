Brian and Chandler Buehler are the parents of a son, Griffin Rhodes Buehler.
He was born at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida,
He weighed 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
His grandparents are Emily Osborne of Woodland Park, Kevin and Stacy Osborne of Salida and Howard and Valerie Waldron of Castleton, Vermont.
Great-grandparents are Johnny and Mary Lou Leftwich of Gainesville, Texas, and Betty Murrah of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.