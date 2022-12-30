Savannah and Byron Kerrigan of Salida are the parents of a son, Ian Dennis Kerrigan.
He was born at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Ian has a brother, Calvin, 21 months.
His grandparents are Eric Kerrigan of Howard, Ginger and Mitch Butterfield of Salida and Faye and Dennis Cockrell of Haleyville, Alabama.
Great-grandparents are Lucille Bolin of Salida, Dennis and Ona Cockrell of Decatur, Alabama, and Devon and Janice Overton of Haleyville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.