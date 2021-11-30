Josh and Jessie Smith of Salida are the parents of a son, Coan Dean Smith.
He was born at 11:08 a.m. Nov. 21, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He has a brother, Oliver, 4½.
His grandparents are Jim and Kelly Aragon of Salida and Galen and Sonya Smith of Rifle.
Great-grandparents are Royce Reinhardt of Bowen and Galen and Betty Smith of Fruita.
