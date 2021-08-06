Kayla Slabaugh and Anthony DeLeon of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Mya Gene DeLeon.
She was born at 11:26 p.m. July 20, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Mya has a brother, Owen, 6.
Her grandparents are Christine Garcia of Salida and Brenda Slabaugh of Kearney, Nebraska.
Great-grandparent is Richard Tenorio of Denver.
