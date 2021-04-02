Brandon and Justine Drake of Salida are the parents of a son, Ryan Keanu Drake.
He was born at 9:03 p.m. March 20, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Ryan has two brothers, Maximus, 6, and Kamden, 2 and a sister, Izzabella, 4.
His grandparents are John and Cindy Breckenridge of Grand Junction, Mike Belmonte of Cañon City, Tad Bailey of Salida, and Donald and Kathy Drake of North Carolina.
Great-grandparents are Susan Wall DeLuca of Salida, Luigi and Lena Belmonte of Salida, and Harlan and Val Bailey of Cañon City.
